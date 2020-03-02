Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.61. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,198,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,052.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 55,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 151,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $425.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

