Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IBM (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. IBM reported earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year earnings of $13.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.31 to $13.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.99 to $14.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IBM.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in IBM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,027,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,844,000 after buying an additional 58,748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBM by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,840,000 after purchasing an additional 638,218 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in IBM by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 684,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,804,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in IBM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 607,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,470,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in IBM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 184,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $4.15 on Monday, reaching $134.30. 8,528,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,856,589. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50. IBM has a 52 week low of $126.36 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBM (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.