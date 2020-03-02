Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to announce $37.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.80 million. IMPINJ reported sales of $34.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year sales of $149.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $150.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $172.89 million, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $175.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMPINJ.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $109,158. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in IMPINJ by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 11,364.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at $1,398,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PI opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. IMPINJ has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $674.69 million, a PE ratio of -31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 2.41.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMPINJ (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.