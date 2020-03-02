Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post sales of $15.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. MannKind posted sales of $17.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $66.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.22 million to $67.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $93.18 million, with estimates ranging from $71.73 million to $110.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNKD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 5,998.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth $117,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNKD opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.46. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

