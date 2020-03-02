Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $711.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce sales of $711.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $684.96 million to $750.36 million. Marvell Technology Group reported sales of $744.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.16.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

