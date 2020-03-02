Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $10.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.96 to $10.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after purchasing an additional 883,736 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,890,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,934. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

