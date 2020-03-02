Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will report $300.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.60 million. Moneygram International posted sales of $315.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $2.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. Moneygram International has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 92,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 70,152 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

