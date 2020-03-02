Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.16 Million

Analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will post sales of $113.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.17 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $113.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $452.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.62 million to $477.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $475.08 million, with estimates ranging from $454.74 million to $508.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Compass Point lowered SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 334,367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,099,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,973,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 111,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

