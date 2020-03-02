Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.16 Million

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will post sales of $113.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.17 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $113.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $452.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.62 million to $477.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $475.08 million, with estimates ranging from $454.74 million to $508.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Compass Point lowered SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 334,367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,099,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,973,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 111,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply