Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to announce earnings per share of $3.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.17 and the lowest is $3.01. Snap-on reported earnings of $3.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

NYSE:SNA traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.71. The company had a trading volume of 647,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,906. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.14. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $141.02 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

