Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.35. SPS Commerce posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Benchmark upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.16. 358,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,820. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 26,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $1,576,145.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,509. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.