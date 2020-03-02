Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $925.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 212.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 135,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 682,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the period.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.72. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.