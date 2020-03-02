Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $0.02. Tellurian posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 527.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%.

TELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,001,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $3,642,072.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,931,612.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 26,272 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 42,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tellurian by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 16.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,170,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

