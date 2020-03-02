Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Victory Capital reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million.

VCTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.81. 2,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,273. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

