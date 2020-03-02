Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post sales of $152.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.80 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $143.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $535.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.80 million to $538.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $618.76 million, with estimates ranging from $617.02 million to $620.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

A number of analysts have commented on WTI shares. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $398.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,331,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,445,000 after purchasing an additional 599,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,816,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 864,087 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,749,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 267,969 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,741,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 144,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

