Zacks: Analysts Expect American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. American Assets Trust posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $531,014.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 8,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $340,583.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth $64,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 270.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

