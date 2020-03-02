Zacks: Analysts Expect AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) to Post $2.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will post $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.44. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB stock traded up $9.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.67. 1,275,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,289. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $191.42 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

