Zacks: Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 333,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

