Zacks: Analysts Expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to Announce $3.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.53. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $14.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $14.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.51 to $15.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.64.

Shares of ESS traded up $10.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.44. 750,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,863. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $271.58 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 330,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,882,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $588,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 255.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $817,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

