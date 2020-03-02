Zacks: Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWC. DA Davidson began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth approximately $4,638,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.