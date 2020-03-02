Zacks: Analysts Expect Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Hospitality Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

