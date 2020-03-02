Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

IDYA stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,973,000. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $19,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

