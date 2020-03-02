Zacks: Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will report $1.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 million to $6.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.79 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $38.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on INO. Roth Capital began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INO opened at $4.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $441.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.16. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.