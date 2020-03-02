Zacks: Analysts Expect Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Kura Oncology reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03.

KURA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $548.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.18. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

