Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, First Analysis raised NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $12,885,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

