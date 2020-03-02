Zacks: Analysts Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.41. Ormat Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

ORA opened at $69.68 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $583,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,917.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $118,181.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at $118,181.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

