Zacks: Analysts Set $27.38 Target Price for Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF)

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medicl’s rating score has improved by 5.6% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $27.38 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Profound Medicl an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PROF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter worth about $7,630,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter worth about $2,548,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

Profound Medicl stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.49. 81,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,037. Profound Medicl has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.24.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

