Zacks: BiomX Inc. (NASDAQ:PHGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

BiomX Inc. (NASDAQ:PHGE) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BiomX an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BiomX in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

BiomX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,300. BiomX has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

In other news, Director Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erez Chimovits bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,168.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock worth $203,324 in the last quarter.

About BiomX

BiomX Ltd discovers and develops microbiome-based therapeutics to prevent and treat cancer and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It uses its 3-tier microbiome modulation platform and applies it to identify target bacteria causing microbiome dysbiosis; modulates the microbiome through adding or eradicating bacteria; and engages in pre-clinical/clinical drug development.

