Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Post $2.17 EPS

Analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Air Products & Chemicals posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $9.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

Shares of APD traded up $11.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.65. 1,623,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,927. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.99. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $178.00 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

