Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post $4.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of $3.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $18.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $20.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

In other news, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,613,000 after buying an additional 61,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGT traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.38. 11,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.21. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $120.91 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

