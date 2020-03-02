Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post earnings per share of $3.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.08 and the lowest is $3.44. Amgen reported earnings of $3.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $15.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.91 to $16.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.04 to $18.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.23.

AMGN stock traded up $12.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,243,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 292,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,408,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.