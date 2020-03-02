Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) to Announce $1.96 EPS

Analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the lowest is $1.49. Boston Beer reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $11.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $12.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.07 to $14.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Beer.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. Cowen raised their target price on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.14.

In other news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $7,661,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $33,379,953. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,039,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after acquiring an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $371.65. 21,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $258.34 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.44 and its 200-day moving average is $384.25.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

