Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.79. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMTC. BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ BMTC traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,888. The firm has a market cap of $668.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 715,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,505,000 after buying an additional 89,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,233,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 61,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

