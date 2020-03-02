Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.57). ContraVir Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($11.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.98) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ContraVir Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

HEPA stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

