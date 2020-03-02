Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.