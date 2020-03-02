Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce sales of $253.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for K12’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.51 million to $253.80 million. K12 posted sales of $253.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that K12 will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of K12 by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 331,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 116,306 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of K12 in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of K12 by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of K12 by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. K12 has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $757.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.31.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

