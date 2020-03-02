Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Medical Transcription Billing reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 340%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medical Transcription Billing.

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Transcription Billing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.31. Medical Transcription Billing has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 16,776 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $95,119.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,836 shares in the company, valued at $883,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,571 shares of company stock worth $240,625. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.