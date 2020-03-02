Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) will report $270.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Noble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.70 million. Noble reported sales of $282.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noble.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.53 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Noble in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Noble in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Noble in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Noble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 101,530 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Noble by 2,666.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 94,974 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Noble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Noble by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 428,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 283,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Noble by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,366,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NE stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Noble has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $162.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.63.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

