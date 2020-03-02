Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $386.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to post sales of $386.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $382.00 million and the highest is $391.90 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $445.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Olympic Steel.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 75,816 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 44,859 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $12.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

