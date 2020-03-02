Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages predict that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will report sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Post reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Post by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,027,000 after purchasing an additional 295,986 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Post by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 329,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,982,000 after purchasing an additional 236,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Post by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Post by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,165,000 after purchasing an additional 154,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Post by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 481,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 131,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $101.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Post has a 1 year low of $94.19 and a 1 year high of $113.73.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.