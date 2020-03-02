Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

SANM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. 426,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,656. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

