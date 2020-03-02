Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report earnings of $2.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $3.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $9.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $12.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $10.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen raised United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target (up previously from $237.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.83. 640,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,731. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.03.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

