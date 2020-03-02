Zacks: Brokerages Expect Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Addus Homecare reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Addus Homecare.

ADUS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of ADUS opened at $76.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Addus Homecare has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $104.56.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $2,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,108,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darby Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $851,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,815. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 58,871 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

