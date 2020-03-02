Zacks: Brokerages Expect bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Earnings of -$3.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.16). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($2.99) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($15.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.48) to ($12.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($12.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.85) to ($7.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Svb Leerink raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.36. bluebird bio has a one year low of $63.95 and a one year high of $163.43.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,501. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

