Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Will Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.74. Cooper Companies reported earnings of $2.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $12.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.07 to $14.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

NYSE COO traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.83. 11,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,379. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.96 and a 200-day moving average of $317.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $278.50 and a one year high of $365.68.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.