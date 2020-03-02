Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will announce $273.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.31 million. Endurance International Group posted sales of $280.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

In related news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 11,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $60,205.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $151,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,624 shares of company stock worth $350,442 over the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endurance International Group stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Endurance International Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

