Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.59 Million

Brokerages expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post sales of $217.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.89 million to $239.70 million. Exelixis posted sales of $215.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $893.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $853.00 million to $972.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.59 on Monday. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27.

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,034,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,825,384.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $472,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,664. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750,000 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Exelixis by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Exelixis by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,912,000 after acquiring an additional 611,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

