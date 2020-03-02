Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.59. 72,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,952. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $101.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,277 shares of company stock worth $17,046,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,646,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 733,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,857,000 after purchasing an additional 36,667 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

