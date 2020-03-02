Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Post $0.40 EPS

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCRI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

