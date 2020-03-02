Zacks: Brokerages Expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Equities analysts expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) to announce $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.74. Msci posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Msci will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.78.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $5.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.44. 16,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.10 and its 200-day moving average is $253.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.09. Msci has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $335.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Msci by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

