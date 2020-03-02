Zacks: Brokerages Expect PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. PTC reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,707,000 after buying an additional 751,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,144,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,524,000 after buying an additional 169,735 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,658,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,122,000 after buying an additional 456,216 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,494,000 after buying an additional 661,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,721,000 after buying an additional 769,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.68. 1,641,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,674. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. PTC has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

